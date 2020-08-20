Iyaye denies deal with NFF over Rivers Utd

Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye, has dispelled rumours that Rivers United had agreed on a deal with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to accept whatever decision that evolves from its on-going intervention on the interpretation of the Point-Per-Game (PPG) over the 2019/2020 football season.

According to him, at no time did the Ministry or officials of Rivers United concede its protest for second place on the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) table to the NFF or League Management Company (LMC).

Speaking while inspecting the re-construction and re-grassing work at the main bowl and football training pitches of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Sports Complex in Port Harcourt, Iyaye said what was being peddled in a section of the media was not a reflection of what transpired at a virtual meeting with the NFF.

He said that the virtual meeting which had the NFF president, Amaju Pinnick; LMC Chairman, Shehu Dikko; Rivers Ministry of Sports Permanent Secretary, Honour Sirawoo; General Manager, Rivers United, Okey Kpalukwu and himself in attendance looked at the football club’s position to the NFF and LMC.

The Commissioner said: “Rivers United did not at any time agree with the NFF on anything and that definitely is not what transpired at the meeting. During the virtual meeting, there were lots of arguments on our stand that we remain in the second position, which we rightfully deserve.

“We called on them to obey their own rules which guide the Nigeria Professional Football League. We also talked about how the LMC used an inconclusive head-to-head, which runs contrary to the rules; we x-rayed the situation in other leagues across the world in the realization that FIFA and CAF do not interfere in the domestic operations of its affiliates,” Iyaye said.

He added: “So, Rivers United will not accept injustice, we are ready to pursue it anywhere; the rules must be followed; NFF knows what to do. Amaju Pinnick said he is consulting with FIFA and CAF, we cannot accept injustice and it will be vigorously pursued,” he insisted.

Meanwhile, ex-international, Victor Ikpeba has commended Governor Wike for giving the Adokiye Amiesimaka Sports Complex a facelift, pointing out that a good playing field helps smooth play of football and enables players to give their best.