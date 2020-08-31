Ize-Iyamu has workable plans- Wife

Bisi Olaniyi, Southsouth Bureau Chief

Wife of the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo, Prof. Idia Ize-Iyamu, has maintained her husband, Pastor Osage Ize-Iyamu, has sound plans to fix the healthcare woes of the state.

Prof. Idia, a Consultant Orthodontist at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), with decades of professional experience in the health sector, spoke on Monday in a national television programme.

She stated the incumbent administration of Godwin Obaseki had left Edo state’s health sector in complete disrepair and failed in its promise to build primary health centres in all 192 wards of the state.

Ize-Iyamu’s wife accused Obaseki of compounding the poor doctor-patient ratio and effectively overseeing an administration that failed to train health personnel for years with his closure of the state’s school of nursing and midwifery.

Idia, who has been campaigning for her husband’s across markets in Edo state, stated her interactions with the market women had revealed the cruelty of the Governor’s harsh fine and tax policies, which she said led to the imprisonment of women who were trying to earn an income against difficult odds.

She said: “Edo women are angry. They have lost their goods and space to incessant fire outbreaks in major markets in the state and Obaseki has failed to fulfill his compensation promises.

‘’Instead, the women are being rounded up and thrown in Oko prison for trading on walkways, despite the fact that the state government has done nothing to provide space for them.

“Markets in the state are decrepit, some without toilets. The health system is in shambles. Edo governor promised health centres in all 192 wards of the state, but after four years, he has been able to build only 20.

‘’Even the 20, they are under lock and key and inaccessible to the vulnerable, the poorest of the poor.”

Ize-Iyamu’s wife also assured her husband, if supported to emerge as governor, would implement all programmes and policies in his SIMPLE agenda manifesto to fix the state’s healthcare by investing in the equipping of public hospitals, training of doctors, and the quality healthcare delivery to the vulnerable in rural communities.