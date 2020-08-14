Daily News

Ize-Iyamu promises farmers link roads  

 Bisi Olaniyi, Benin

 

THE governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has assured farmers of new link roads for transportation of their produce.

He promised to reopen and revamp the College of Agriculture, Agenebode in Etsako East Local Government, if elected.

Ize-Iyamu, who campaigned in Agenebode, slammed the Governor Godwin Obaseki administration for closing the college, despite its benefits to the people.

His campaign in the local government began with a visit to the Okumagbe of Weppa Wano Kingdom, HRH George Egabor, where he received the monarch’s blessing.

The APC governorship candidate said: “We will continue the good work the former governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, started.

“My first priority for this local government, if elected, is to reopen and revamp the College of Agriculture, because I know the importance of education to the economic development of a community.”

 

