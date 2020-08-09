J.G.O. Adegbite: Quintessential university administrator at 80

By Omojola Awosusi

This was 1982. In a sequestered colonial chalet tucked away in the recess of Oke Eda G.R.A complex in Akure there were four men. One was a driver; One was an accountant; and the third was the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ifedayo Oladapo of blessed memory. The fourth was then a 42-year old Oladeji Adegbite who was the pioneer Registrar and who, in that schedule, was everything that the other three men were not. He was the clerk, public relations officer, transport officer, personnel manager, lodging officer, admissions officer and all. It was the birth of the university now known as Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti. Most higher institutions in Nigeria started from a temporary site of an existing secondary school or comparable facility. The then ‘OAU, Ado-Ekiti’ did not inherit any structure. The job of building the University was made worse because the founders had no fund. Six million naira was appropriated but only four hundred thousand of this was ever released. Administration, teaching, learning and research took off, anyway, in rented or donated facilities across many locations in Ado Ekiti. The 4-man University, 38 years on, has become today a sprawling campus with nine faculties, a College of Medicine and several institutes.

Though the job was tough, Adegbite was up to the task. Born 8th August 1940 in Iwo, Osun State, J.G.O was a scion of blue-blooded Ado-Ekiti parents. His paternal grandmother (Late Madam Wuraola) was the first child of Oba Adewunmi Agunsoye, the Ewi of Ado Ekiti (1910-1937) while his own mother hails from Apetu ruling house in Iyin-Ekiti. His father, Joshua Gabriel Oginniola Adegbite, Alumnus of Government College Ibadan hailed from Idolofin quarters in Ado Ekiti. Joshua’s father was Odolofin Akodu, one of the king makers in Ado-Ekiti. The senior J.G.O was one of the first set of educated colonial Civil Servants from Ado-Ekiti. With his grandmother being a wealthy textile merchant and a civil servant father, Oladeji was born into steady affluence. This explained why he enjoyed his infancy in Lagos, registered at age 5, in Christ Nursery School enroute Emmanuel Primary school both in Ado Ekiti. He was only eight years old when his father died in 1948. The music stopped as the rising curve prosperity flattened spontaneously and it was the sweat of his mother that saw him through fee-paying primary school which he completed in 1954. Thanks goodness that Awolowo had implemented free primary education and scholarships for brilliant school leavers. Thank God for Adegbite’s cerebral endowment, which made him pulled up exceptional performance in the entrance examination with which gained admission in 1955 into the famous Christ School, Ado Ekiti. Based on the entrance examination results, he was awarded a Western Nigerian Scholarship for the 5 years he spent on “agidimo hills”. Adegbite was in the top ten percent among his contemporaries in Christ School. He was the Senior Prefect of his 1959 set and made Grade one in WASCE. With no one to sponsor his University education, his brilliant performance in the concessional entrance examination qualified him, again, to receive the Western Region Scholarship for his bachelor’s degree programme at the premier university. He finished with Second Class upper in History in 1965. He was invited by the department to start a direct PhD degree programme but he had to drop it shortly after resumption to enable him take a salary job in view of the funds he needed to cater for his family. He obtained a Master’s degree in Higher Education Administration later from Columbia University, New York. He did study tours of several universities in the UK, Canada and US to understand the policies and process of modern University administration.

Chief started his working career as a teacher. He taught at different times, for short stints, in Harden Memorial Secondary Modern School, Ado-Ekiti (1960), Ado Grammar school, Ado-Ekiti (1961), Lagos Anglican Girls Grammar School, Surulere Lagos (1965) and Muslim Girls’ High School Ijebu-Ode (1966-1968). He strayed into the Civil Service in his University days doing vacation jobs in Government agencies such as Ministry of Lands and Housing, Ibadan (1962), Nigerian Ports Authority (1963) and Lagos Executive Development Board Lagos (1964). On Graduation, he was employed as Assistant Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Defence, Lagos. He left the Federal Civil Service to return to the University of Ibadan for the PhD programme. He joined the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) in June 1968 just before the exodus of the great University from its temporary site at Ibadan to Ile-Ife. He was in the services of Great Ife for 14 years during which he rose to become SAR/Special Assistant to Prof Hezekiah Oluwasanmi, the great Vice-Chancellor who built the most beautiful university campus, south of the Sahara. By 1976, he became Director of General Administration and in 1979 he was Director of Student Affairs the beat in which he became popular with generality of great Ife students of our time. This coincided with the time of the first set of Students Union leaders I saw at Great Ife comprising Wole Olaoye, Greg Obong Oshotse, Femi Falana, Femi Kuku, Akin Olugbade, Ademola Adedeji. They were just super. It was from that desk that he became the Registrar of the University Christened ‘Obafemi Awolowo’ University Ado-Ekiti which is now Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti.

He is superlative in techniques and tact, great in diplomatese and mellifluous on the microphone. He is shrewd on negotiation table with unions, impeccable in dressing and skilful at listening to the helpless. He is a pathological stickler to standards. He believes in university traditions and would not deviate from extant laws, statutes and regulations. Adegbite set a standard for recruiting University administrators in Ado Ekiti. The sacrosanct conditions are Second Class Upper Degree, excellent command of language and integrity. The secondary parameters are good dressing and confidence. He determined posting of administrative officers during job interview. He told me ‘you will be in Council’. As soon as I joined the system, he saw that I could write well but he had his complaints. He said, ‘Awosusi, you see , University is not your Literature class. You will do well if you can remove embroidery from your writings. We want it short, simple and accurate’. J.G.O is one of the best users of the English Language. He was the hammer that beat the dross off my metal to make it shine. He is a moving dictionary who cannot stick one spelling mistake or a syntactic error in a 1000-word document. He taught us to work hard to earn respect instead of begging for it. He believes in collegiality of the system and respect for Authority especially that of the Vice Chancellor, Council and Senate. Being a ‘son of the soil’ in Ado-Ekiti was a minus for him as this exposed him to undue pressure from the locals who wanted a piece of the cake on the ground of cashment area syndrome. Adegbite always insisted on doing everything within the limits of propriety. This behaviour did not go down well with many people. However, he encouraged many qualified Ekiti indigenes to join the system but many in established institutions did not believe the experiment of underfunded University would work.

The new octogenarian is painstaking, meticulous but does not pass the bucks. He was a slave driver who drove himself harder. He does not celebrate efforts but commends those who deliver difficult assignments irrespective of what the obstacles are. He would commend you for every good deed. I was the imprest keeper for our Registry in 1991/92. The money was Five Hundred naira per month. I used to give him details of the spending regularly and would retire the sum within deadline to the finance unit. When I was posted out, he gave me a letter of commendation because the ‘EFFC’ in our Bursary and Audit had no complaints against me for two years. By the way, N500 was a big money in 1991 because my salary per month was N937. He had no telephone on his table through his 13 years as Registrar of the University and his office was a room and a half. Two things he hated as Registrar were gossips and lies. When you mention anyone in your presentation to him, he would invite the person to show up while you are still standing so that he could confim the truth. He liked to heckle us when an error was committed. He would rail and shout. You will become his friend if you can stand your ground under the tense atmosphere. He is a great mentor and coach. I know eight of his former direct staff who became Registrars of higher institutions and the grand children Registrars are emerging. In all of his 25 years in retirement, he was always ready to give any of us reference letters for top jobs which employers usually rate high. J.G.O has contributed immensely to national development. He served on the Governing Council and other committees of WAEC for years. He was a Commissioner at the Federal Character Commission and served on a couple of Visitation panels to institutions. Chief held several positions in Rotary Club. He attended many national and international functions of the club .

J.G.O is a sportsman in truth and indeed. He was the goal keeper of Christ School Junior team in 1955 and 1957. In 1958, he was the goal keeper of the Senior Team of the school. As a staff of OAU Ile Ife, he played table tennis, badminton and billiards with dexterity. He was the goalkeeper of the Senior Staff team of OAU, Ile Ife and also the Chairman of the OAU Workers Football Club (1976-1979). He was the most consistent winner of table tennis tournament at OSUA staff club Ado-Ekiti and top player of table tennis at the Inland Club, Ado-Ekiti. In retirement, he was Chairman of the Table Tennis Association in Ekiti State for ten years. During this time he decided to develop the game among primary and secondary school pupils to raise talents for the State. One of the Table Tennis Competitions he organized brought up a tiny little girl from Ire Ekiti called Oribamise Tosin who was to later become an international star who has represented Nigeria and Africa in many Championships. At the last count, Tosin has won nine gold metals in international meets and over 12 in national competitions. Adegbite did not play table tennis beyond South West Nigeria, but his ‘daughter’ Tosin has travelled to many cities of the world to wow the nations.

