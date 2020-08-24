White Police Officer In Wisconsin Shoots Unarmed Black Man Seven Times In Front Of His Children

An unarmed black man (Jacob Blake) was yesterday shot in the back seven times by a white police officer in front of his children after Wisconsin police were called to a domestic dispute.

The man identified as 29 year-old Jacob Blake, was airlifted to a Milwaukee hospital, where he is currently in a critical condition.

The shooting in Kenosha caused residents to gather and confront the officer at the scene on Sunday night.

The video of the shooting quickly went viral, which instigated riots and protest.

To manage the situation, the County of Kenosha declared a state of emergency and enforced a curfew until 7am on Monday Morning.

A video posted on social media shows a large group of protesters gathered outside a police station in Kenosha chanting “Black Lives Matter” and other slogans condemning the police.

Some protesters smashed the windows of several police squad vehicles.

Several videos of protesters’ actions have been posted on social media. A video shows a Kenosha police officer falling to the ground after eye witnesses say that he was struck with a brick.

In another video, a row of protesters are seen matching towards a line of officers clad in riot gear.

The shooting happened at around 5pm as officers were responding to a ‘domestic incident,’ the Kenosha Police Department said in a news release.

In a video posted on social media Sunday that appeared to show the shooting from across the street, three officers could be seen shouting and pointing their weapons at Jacob Blake, who walked around the front of an SUV parked on the street.

As Jacob Blake opened the driver’s side door and leaned inside, one officer grabbed his shirt from behind and then fired into the vehicle.

At least seven shots could be heard, though it was unclear if more than one officer fired.

Local reports indicate that Jacob Blake’s children were inside the SUV and watched as their father was gunned down.

Blake tried to break up a fight between two women outside a nearby home.

Before resorting to gunfire, the police attempted to subdue Jacob Blake with a Taser, to no avail, it was reported.

Benjamin Crump, a civil rights attorney, shared video of the incident on his Twitter feed. He noted that the shooting took place right in front of Blake’s three children.

‘They saw a cop shoot their father,’ Crump tweeted.

‘They will be traumatized forever. We cannot let officers violate their duty to protect us. Our kids deserve better!!’

Crump is the attorney who represents the family of George Floyd, the 46-year-old black man who died in the custody of Minneapolis police in late May.

Floyd’s death ignited massive nationwide protests and rioting as millions took to the streets over the course of several weeks to demand the police officers responsible be tried and convicted.

Following the shooting, neighbors could be seen gathering in the streets and hurling comments at police. Some could be heard chanting, ‘No justice, no peace.’

