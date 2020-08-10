JAMB announces date for polytechnics, university post-UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says the post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (post-UTME) screening for the 2020 admission processes will now begin not earlier than 7 September, 2020 in universities, polytechnics and colleges of education in the country. The board said the shift in the date of the admission process from the earlier announced 21 August, […]

