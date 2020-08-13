An entertainment company in Japan is offering travellers grounded by coronavirus restrictions a virtual vacation around the world. According to the report by Reuters, First Airlines in Japan’s capital, Tokyo offers travellers first or business class seats in a mock airline cabin where they are served in-flight meals and drinks, with flat panel screens displaying […]

The post Japanese Travellers Board Fake Planes To Go On Virtual Vacations Around The World appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...