Jegede won’t rule Ondo State till after 12 years, says Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Tuesday said that power would not rotate to the Central Senatorial District of the state until the year 2032, insisting that the North District will complete its two terms.

Akeredolu, who is seeking reelection under the aegis of All Progressives Congress (APC) and from the north district, said the central district just ruled the state for eight years.

He maintained that it was the Ondo Central District should be patient and wait till after 12 years before it gets to its turn to produce a governor for the state.

The governor spoke at the inauguration of a campaign office, which was donated to him in Akure on Monday by one of the APC governorship aspirants, Engnr.



Ife Oyedele.

“We need to work for the party. The APC will continue to rule this state forever. If we organise ourselves based on principle. When I complete my four years in the north (senatorial district), it will go back to the south.

“The south will rule for another eight years and after that it will come back to the Ondo Central District. So it is not yet the turn of Akure (Ondo Central), they should go and wait for their turn.”

Eyitayo Jegede, a former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of the state, who hails from Akure council in the Central District, is the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a bid to put up a well-coordinated governorship campaign and performance for the forthcoming election across the 18 councils of the state, he unveiled a campaign committee comprising over one thousand members.

According to him, there are 37 members Campaign Council chaired by the governor himself, while the state APC Chairman is the Chairman of Campaign Committee and former Assembly Speaker, Victor Olabimtan is the Director-General.

There is a total of 30,545 members in the Voting Units Canvassers Committee chaired by Charles Fagbohunka, while the Media and Publicity Committee has 21 members, chaired by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo.

The Civil Society and Support Groups Committee has 103 members headed by Alex Ajipe, while the Special Interest Groups Committee has 395 members headed by Isaac Itiola; among other committees.

Akeredolu urged the chieftains of the party in the Ondo central and south senatorial districts to work for him and the party in the forthcoming election.

“Let us work for the party, not only Akeredolu but the APC. We may have challenges here and there but this party has done well for this country. Opposition is not good, don’t let us allow them to take over this state,” he said.

The state chairman of the ruling APC, Mr Ade Adetimehin urged members of the party to work in unity for the success of the party in the governorship election. He noted that there is no third force in the party.

“There is no ‘Team Aketi’, we now have one team which is team APC, let us work for the party, this party has transformed this state,” Adetimehin said.

The Executive Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC), Oyedele, said there was no alternative to re-elect Governor Akeredolu in the October election.

Oyedele, who was one of the APC governorship aspirants, had earlier donated his campaign office located along Oyemekun road in Akure, said it is to boost the governor’s re-election project.

He maintained that Akeredolu remains the best option among his co-contestants in the coming poll, correcting the misconception that members of the Unity Forum were determined to remove him by all means.

According to him, what the group was after was to ensure that whosoever would replace the governor in the forum must be a better candidate.

He added that since Unity Forum failed to get a better choice, it’s advisable as party loyalists to support and work for Akeredolu continuity.

Oyedele, however, advised the electorate not to allow the state return to the path of destruction on which, he said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) put it for eight years.

“Apart from the fact that voting PDP will return us back to Egpyt, the party will also disrupt the peaceful rotation agreement in the state.

“PDP and other oppositions do not have any aim for good governance. They are parties without qualities. At the moment, Akeredolu remains the best option for us in the state.

“I appeal to all APC members, whatever may be your previous grievances, please forgive and forget and let’s come together to ensure we elect Akeredolu,” he said.

The NDPHC Executive Director, who stepped down for Akeredolu before the party shadow election, averred that he did not negotiate for any position or money before he voluntarily exited the race.

