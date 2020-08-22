Jet crashes into fence at Lagos Airport

Kelvin Osa Okunbor

An aircraft in the fleet of a chartered carrier – Jedidiah Air, on Friday, hit a fence at General Aviation Terminal (GAT), local wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

The aircraft, King Air 200, with registration number 5N-HIS, was parking when it rammed into the fence at the tarmac close to a facility used by Bristow Helicopters.

According to eyewitnesses , the accident was caused by brake failure and it caused substantial damage to the aircraft.

Confirming the incident, spokesman of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Tunji Oketumbi, said a team of investigators have been despatched to the scene of the accident.

He said the team would submit its preliminary report to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The accident reportedly occurred around 10.00 am at the tarmac near Bristow Helicopter facility’s Hanger 3; the jet had no passenger on board and the pilot suffered no injury.

It was gathered that officials of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) visited the scene to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The aircraft is being operated by Mobil Oil Nigeria-Wings Aviation.