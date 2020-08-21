Jet crashes into fence at Lagos Airport

By Kelvin Osa Okunbor

An aircraft in the fleet of a chartered carrier – Jedidiah Air on Friday hit a fence at General Aviation Terminal (GAT) local wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

The aircraft: King Air was reparking when it rammed into the fence at the tarmac close to a facility used by Bristow Helicopters.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred on account of brake failure causing substantial damage to the airplane.

Confirming the accident, spokesman of Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Mr. Tunji Oketumbi said a team of investigators have been dispatched to the scene of the accident.

He said the team will submit their preliminary report to ascertain the cause of the accident.

.An eye witness said the accident occurred about 10.00 am at the tarmac near Bristow Helicopter facility.

He said: “The accident happened around 10:00am at a tarmac beside Bristow Helicopter Hanger 3. The jet had no passenger on board with the pilot suffering no injury.

“The brake of the jet was not functioning which led to the collision of the jet with the fence of Bristow Helicopter hanger,” the eyewitness said.

It was gathered that officials of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority visited the scene of the incident to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The King Air 200 jet with registration number 5N-HIS is being operated by Mobil Oil Nigeria-Wings Aviation.

Speaking in a telephone interview, Oketumbi said: “We have been notified of an accident that occurred at the local airport and our investigators have gone there to commence investigations.”