Jhehlah to hit airwaves with new single ‘Short Skirt’

Adeniyi Adeyowin

FAST-RISING Afro-pop singer, King Kennedy Oliver aka Jhehlah is set to hit the Nigerian airwaves with the release of his exciting single, ‘Short Skirt.’

The singer, who hails from Abia State, stated that music fans should get themselves ready for his brand of music because he is set to give other established artists a run for their money.

Jhehlah expressed confidence in his new song scheduled for release on September 4, 2020, saying, “My new single ‘Short Skirt’ is a new vibe with a new classical spirit which will redefine Afro-pop as it were and I think Nigerians and music fans across the globe should pay attention and take note of my sound texture.”

“The music industry moving forward will not have enough of me and that’s why music listeners, buffs, and critics alike need to pay attention to what I am about to offer musically,” Jhehlah added.