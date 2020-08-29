Jigawa Civil Defence loses staff, seven others in road accident

By Aliyu Dangida

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Jigawa state command were thrown into mourning following the death of one of their senior personnel, ASC Ahmad Mohammed and seven others in a ghastly auto crash.

The accident occurred at Garin Chiroma in Gagarawa local government involving Zapira Opel and a trailer belonging to TBS transport Ltd with company’s Reg No, 696 and plate no. GWL 319 YJ.

Spokesman of the NSCDC, Jigawa state command SC. Adamu Shehu confirmed the incident to Newsmen in Dutse, that the victims were travelling from the state capital Dutse to Gumel town.

According to him “The accident occurred when the passenger’s car hit a reversing truck about to enter Mr. Lee’s company in Gagarawa local Government area”.

SC Adamu stated further that all the passengers died on the spot including the Gumel Divisional officer of the NSCDC, ASC Ahmad Mohammed, added that all the corpses were given to their families but one unidentified and was deposited at Gumel General hospital.

He said the driver of the trailer was arrested and investigation is going on, as he was blamed for reckless driving that caused the accident.

