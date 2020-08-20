Jigawa Government awards N173 million water project

By Aliyu Dangida- Dutse

Jigawa State government has awarded a contract for the conversion of the 12 water stations and the construction of six new ones at the cost of over N173 million.

The Jigawa state commissioner for Information, Alhaji Bala Ibrahim made this known while addressing Newsmen after the end of the council meeting held at government house Dutse, said the contract was awarded to SIMS GLOBAL RESOURCES NIG LTD with a completion period of 8 weeks.

His words:- The Executive Council in session has approved the conversion of 12 motorized water schemes to solar-powered and construction of six new solar powdered water schemes in some parts of the state, aimed at improving water supply”.

The commissioner explained that the water schemes project to be upgraded and converted includes, Basirka, Sabon Gari Ya’ya, Bosuwa, Dakaiyawa, Gidan Lage, Gangare, Andaza FM, Andaza, Sabon Gari Birnin Kudu, Kuma Mairuwa, Dangyatin, and Maimazari water schemes respectively.

The council according to the commissioner has also approved the construction of seven new schemes at Kila, Gidan Bakawa, Jigawar Maraka, Kunkuru, Garkon Alli, and Dan Farantama.

Vanguard News Nigeria