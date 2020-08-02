By Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

A middle-aged man popularly called Tailor has committed suicide in Rivers based on alleged betrayal from his lover.

It was gathered the incident occurred at about 10pm on Saturday at Omuokiri Village, Aluu Community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

The man was said to have hanged himself after his lover decided to abandon the relationship.

A neighbour, who spoke in confidence, said Tailor, who hailed from Kogi but resided in Aluu, killed himself when his lover visited on the fateful night to call it quit.

He said other neighbours intervened to resolve the matter but the lady remained adamant and moved her belongings out of the man’s house.

The source said: “The incident happened last night. The young man was with his girlfriend in the room and they had problem.

“The lady said she was no longer interested in the relationship. She packed her things and left the house. It was later that one of our neighbours found out that Tailor had hanged himself.

“As I speak to you now, there is trouble in the compound because the people of Aluu said it is a taboo in their area.

“They have locked the gate and asked everybody to pack out till traditional cleaning is done in the compound.”

The post Jilted lover commits suicide in Rivers appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...