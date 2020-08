Veteran broadcaster Jimi Disu has joined the 99.3 Nigeria Info’s stellar cast of presenters. 99. 3 Nigeria Info FM, is the home of Nigeria’s biggest conversation on radio, with the best of talk time for listeners to air their views on topical issues around news, current affairs and sports. Jimi Disu, the new entrant to […]

