Jimoh Ibrahim dumps PDP for APC, says former party is dead

Ondo State governor Rotimi Akeredolu (left) and Jimoh Ibrahim inspects campaign material donated to Akeredolu’s campaign by Ibrahim. PHOTO: TWITTER/ONDO STATE APC

Ondo-born billionaire and business tycoon, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State is dead without him.

Ibrahim defected from the party the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ibrahim was received into the APC by the state chairman of the party, Engr. Ade Adetimehin and handed over to the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, at an event attended by former governor of Borno state, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff.

The business mogul who disclosed that he revived the PDP from dead in the state, said he will use the same strategy to kill the party in the forthcoming governorship election.

He stressed that even if the candidate of the PDP, Eyitayo Jegede, expends all the resources at his disposal on the election, he will still lose to Governor Akeredolu.

“I do not want to sound proud, but I revived PDP in this state. I know how i revived the party and i am going to use the same strategy to kill the PDP,” Ibrahim said on Friday.

“I have received the broom from our party chairman here. This night, I will do something. I will give the PDP its poison. I know how I revived the party, I will poison the party to death again.”

Ibrahim, who said he has tried so much not to talk about the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), described the party as backward train with serial betrayers on board.

Where is Zenith Labour Party in this state? The painful thing is that Agboola saw a golden opportunity and missed it to join the train of betrayers,” Ibrahim said, referring to the state deputy governor Agboola Ajayi who dumped the APC for PDP. Ajayi later defected to ZLP and became its governorship candidate in the coming election.

“Let me congratulate you Mr. Governor. You are going to win that election with a wide margin.” Ibrahim said.

He stated that he joined the APC because of Governor Akeredolu’s gaint strides across the state, particularly his efforts on the resuscitation of the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology which was abandoned by the Mimiko administration for eight years.

He described ZLP’s Olusegun Mimiko as a man with serial treacherous character, spanning across decades of betrayals of his close friends and political associates.

“The day Governor Akeredolu came to this University and I was conducting him round. I told him that I will name the roads in this University after all former governors in this state except Mimiko.

“Immediately Governor Akeredolu shouted at me . He said that was a bad thing to do. I just laughed. Inside me, I said Mimiko will soon show you the stuff he’s made of. He’s a very treacherous man. Treachery dwells inside him. He can sell anybody. He betrayed Adefarati, Agagu and even sold Jegede,” Ibrahim stressed.