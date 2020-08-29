JK Rowling Returns Award Over ‘Transphobic Tweets’ Criticism

JK Rowling | Image: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for for Robert F. K

“Harry Potter” author JK Rowling on Friday said that she would give back an award bestowed upon her by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization after one of its members criticised her views on gender issues.

The Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organisation presented Rowling with its Ripple of Hope award in December 2019.

But the group’s president, Kerry Kennedy,the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy, said this month that the Rowling’s outspoken views on gender “diminished the identity” of trans people.

Rowling, in a statement on her website said: “Kerry Kennedy recently felt it necessary to publish a statement denouncing my views.

“The statement incorrectly implied that I was transphobic, and that I am responsible for harm to trans people,” she added. “I absolutely refute the accusation.

“In solidarity with those who have contacted me but who are struggling to make their voices heard, and because of the very serious conflict of views between myself and RFKHR, I feel I have no option but to return the Ripple of Hope Award.”

Rowling sparked controversy in June for picking on the use of the phrase “people who menstruate” instead of women in an article on menstrual health.

Quoting a reference in the article to “people who menstruate”, she tweeted:

“I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

It led to a string of denunciations, including from the actor Daniel Radcliffe, who played Potter in the blockbuster film franchise, and other actors who starred in the series.

Rowling had earlier expressed support for a woman who had lost her job over what her employer deemed to be “transphobic” tweets.

Rowling said “accusations and threats from trans activists have been bubbling in my Twitter timeline” ever since but she had also been “overwhelmed” by private messages of support.

She said the “toxicity” around the discussion was damaging and frightening for people within and outside the trans community.

“I’ve been particularly struck by the stories of brave detransitioned young women who’ve risked the opprobrium of activists by speaking up about a movement they say has harmed them,” she said on Friday.

“I’ve been forced to the unhappy conclusion that an ethical and medical scandal is brewing.”

Rowling’s comments are the latest controversy surrounding her work. In some parts of the world, they have been banned for being linked to witchcraft and the occult.