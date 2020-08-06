Job Alert: Chief Information Technology Officer

Media Trust Limited, publishers of DAILY TRUST and other newspaper titles is desirous of recruiting competent, self-motivated and result-oriented candidate to fill the following position:

Post: Chief Information Technology Officer

Location: Abuja

Full Time

Gender: Male or Female (Preferable)

The candidate will Head, and adequately supervise the Information Technology Department of Media Trust Limited.

She / He shall be responsible for installing and maintaining computer hardware, software and networks in such a way that the role contributes positively to and impacts on the company’s digital growth. The candidate shall ensure that hardware and software maintenance are carried out, and must have the ability to make recommendations about future planning and development of resources. Providing these services in an effective and efficient manner will ensure maximum implementation of technology services and resources at Media Trust Limited.

Duties and Responsibilities

Networking

Planning and implementation of additions, deletions and major modifications to the supporting infrastructure.

Implements network security for the Company

Oversees the administration and maintenance of the company’s infrastructure, and directs supporting staff.

Oversees the administration of the company’s WAN.

Internal Systems

Oversees troubleshooting, systems backups, archiving, and disaster recovery and provides expert support when necessary.

Works with project teams to help implement Internal Systems.

Asset Management

Builds and maintains vendor relationships and manages the purchase of hardware and software products.

Works seamlessly with the Purchasing Department for acquisition of all software, hardware and other IT supplies.

Ensures that company assets are maintained responsibly.

Software Developing

Work with other departments in the company to facilitate timely execution of User Acceptance Testing (UAT), coordinating with the business users/business analyst/developers as required

Ensure increased customer satisfaction, code reliability and developer productivity across software products while reducing development and maintenance cost

Engage with business heads to assist the various departments with achieving their goals through innovative application of technology.

Develop IT strategies in partnership with business units

Management

Initiates and implements improvements in all areas of IT responsibility.

Serves as main point of contact on all IT-related matters for the company.

Identifies and provides standards for gathering information for use in trend analysis and reports information to company management.

Qualification and Experience

Minimum of a Master’s in Computer Science, Information Technology, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Computer Engineering or in the Physical Sciences but with experience in software and hardware maintenance;

Minimum of 10+ years practical experience in software and hardware maintenance with proven success in the newspaper industry.

Skills and Competencies