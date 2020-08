White House hopeful Joe Biden on Tuesday named Kamala Harris, a black US senator from California, as his choice for vice president, capping a months-long search for a Democratic partner to challenge President Donald Trump in November. “I have the great honour to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little […]

The post Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his running mate appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...