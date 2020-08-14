John Legend And Wife Chrissy Teigen Are Expecting Baby No. 3

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting their third child. Taking to her Twitter page, Teigen confirmed the pregnancy in a selfie video in which she posed in a black jacket and black leggings with the bump displayed prominently. “Look at this third baby s***. What? Oh my god,” Teigen said. pic.twitter.com/kRo6LC6IEm — chrissy teigen […]

