Jos residents excited over Kwande’s donations

From Kolade Adeyemi, Jos

Residents of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State have expressed gratitude to the former member representing Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande for building and furnishing a 14-bed capacity clinic in the area.

The residents, made up of youths, women, children and the aged, on Thursday at the inauguration of the clinic expressed gratitude to God and the former lawmaker for touching their lives positively.

The Chief Imam of Jos and Chairman, Caretaker Committee Jama’atu Nasir Islam (JNI), Jos North Local Government Area, Sheikh Lawal Adams Abubakar, said the clinic which was named “Yahaya Kwande Community Clinic (YKCC)” will deepen peaceful coexistence in the state.

He described Kwande as a worthy representative of the people who attached high premium to his constituents during and after office and called on other politicians to emulate him.