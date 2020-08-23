Jubilation as Ogun completes bypass in Abeokuta

Residents of Asero and Obantoko communities and other road users in Abeokuta, Ogun State have expressed joy over the completion of the Fajol-American Junction-Gbonagun Road.

The residents, comprising traders, motorists, commercial motorcyclists and other road users, appreciated the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for coming to their rescue by fixing the road long neglected by previous administrations in the state.

According to them, traveling on the road, which cuts across two Local Council Areas—Abeokuta South and Odeda, had been a nightmare for years.

The residents said the completion of the 7.2km road, an alternative route, had brought them great relief, as it would now reduce traffic gridlock daily experienced by motorists and other road users on the Abeokuta-Ibadan Express road.

It will be recalled that the state governor, had upon assumption of office last year, directed the newly reinvigorated Ogun State Public Works Agency (OGPWA) to embark on rehabilitation and reconstruction of major roads, especially those located within the state capital, to give it the befitting status it deserved.

Given the importance of the Fajol-American Junction-Gbonagun Road as an access route to Ibadan, Oyo State, the governor had directed the immediate reconstruction of the deplorable road.

A fuel attendant in one of the fuel stations located along the route who spoke under condition of anonymity, expressed delight in the reconstruction project.

According to her, commuters had for long borne the brunt of the poor road which had resulted in the loss of man-hours. She said: “The reconstructed road is going to be a big relief to students, residents and motorists plying the route. Students in particular will heave a sigh of relief, because when the road was near impassable, it took a huge toll on them, as they got to their respective schools late.”

Also, a trader who owns a provisions shop at Fajol, Alhaja Mutiat Kolawole, commended the governor for fulfilling his electoral promises.

“I am one of the happiest souls in this community. This is a big relief to us here. We have had many governments in the past and they came, promising heaven and earth during campaigns, only to renege on their promises when they got into the exalted office.