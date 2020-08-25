Judy Garland’s former Hollywood Hills home where daughter Liza Minnelli was born is sold for $4.7M 

After several months on the market, Judy Garland’s former Hollywood Hills home – which Sammy Davis Jr. owned at one time – has sold for $4.675million.

The 5,000 square feet Art Deco home overlooks Los Angeles’ Sunset Strip and was built in 1941 by John Elgin Woolf, an architect known for designing homes for celebs including Cary Grant and Bob Hope.

Garland lived in the home from 1944 to 1948, along with then-husband Vincente Minnelli and their daughter, Liza Minnelli, who was born in 1946, according to People.

The 5,000 square foot home Judy Garland once owned sold for $4.675million after being on the market for several months

The three-story house, built in 1941, sold in early August for $1.5million less than it’s original asking price of $5.2million

A view of the pool and guesthouse which was added on to the property by Sammy Davis Jr., after he bought the home

The home has multiple hidden rooms, several of which are accessible through floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, like this bedroom

Garland (left) lived in the home from 1944 to 1948, along with then-husband Vincente Minnelli and their daughter, Liza Minnelli. Sammy Davis Jr (right) bought the home in 1955

The five bedroom, seven-and-a-half bathroom home sold for $1.5million below the property owner’s original asking price, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The three-story home features multiple decks and patios, which offer up grand views of Los Angeles and the canyon, as well as an indoor-outdoor living room and a master suite with a private balcony.

Also among the home’s features are a screening room with a hidden bookshelf door that leads to a secret bedroom.

The listing also included a pool/guesthouse, which features a custom fireplace, marble bar, billiards room and sleeping loft.

The home has an indoor-outdoor living room and a master suite with a private balcony. Views show Los Angeles’ Sunset Strip

A look at the modern kitchen, leading to an outdoors space, in the home that Judy Garland used to own, built in 1941

One of the many bedrooms located on the property, which takes up a third of an acre on a site overlooking the Sunset Strip

The house features multiple balconies and patios, which take advantage of its gorgeous views of the canyon and Sunset Strip

One of the seven-and-a-half bathrooms on the property. This one is covered in marble and striped tiling details

Another one of the seven-and-a-half bathrooms in the home. This one also has marble counters, but has white tiling details

The home has large windows which take advantage of the property’s views. A room with one of many fireplaces in the home

Liza Minnelli (left with Garland in 1964) was a baby when she lived in the home. Her old bedroom still exists off of a living room

The property sits on a third of an acre of land, which includes landscaped gardens full of bamboo, tropical plants and fruit trees and a swimming pool.

Despite having been tweaked in the years since Garland owned the home, many of Woolf’s original design elements – such as his detailed railings – and floor plans remain.

The room that once belonged to baby Liza Minnelli still exists next to the downstairs living room space, as does the ‘Judy Garland Suite’ – the original master bedroom – which is behind a floor-to-ceiling bookcase.

An additional hidden room in the home lies behind a walk-in closet and dressing area.

Davis Jr added on the pool house, which was apparently meant to be used to record music and host late night parties

The pool house was created so that Davis Jr’s children, who lived in the main house, wouldn’t be disturbed. A view of the pool from inside the pool house and a shot of one of many bathrooms

A bedroom features nearly floor-to-ceiling windows leading to an outdoors space. The master suite has a private balcony

The home currently has an airy feel to it, thanks to copious white walling and a refined, black-and-white color scheme

One of the home’s five bedrooms. This one’s big windows shows off of the home’s gorgeous, scenic views of Los Angeles

This airy bathroom, one of seven full bathrooms, has a round, white bathtub and large vanity space

One of the five bedrooms has been configured with a loft space that can be used for a modified bunk bed situation

The home is 5,000 square feet. Among the various rooms inside is a screening room, with a secret room, and this study are

After Garland moved out of the home, it was bought by comedian and actor Wally Cox, who then sold it to Davis Jr. in 1955, expanded the property and tacked on the pool house.

Real estate company Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties said in its listing that the guesthouse was meant to be a place where music could be recorded or late-night parties could be held so that they wouldn’t disturb Davis Jr’s children who slept in the main house.

While Davis Jr. owned the home, rock act The Band lived and recorded music there.

According to online real estate records, the house was on the market for 181 days before being sold on August 5 after originally being listed for $5.2million. It appears the home was initially listed on the market in February for $6.129million.

A shot of the pool and it’s pool house which was commissioned by Sammy Davis Jr after he bought the home in 1955

The property sits on a third of an acre of land and features a sculptured garden, with bamboo, fruit trees and other foliage