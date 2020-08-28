Daily News

Just in: 3rd victim of the Lagos helicopter crash dies, LASEMA

By
0
Post Views: Visits 15

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

At exactly 9.30 pm, Friday, Director General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed the death of the third victim, the only survivor of the Opebi helicopter crash.

READ ALSO: Helicopter crash: “We are grateful to God” – Residents

According to him, after several battle to save the life of the victim, who sustained severe injuries, he died at the Intensive Care Unit, ICU, of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, Ikeja.

Vanguard

Related

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Buhari Approves Deployment and Redeployment Of Permanent Secretaries

Previous article

Osaka to face Azarenka for WTA title, Raonic advances

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News