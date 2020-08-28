Just in: 3rd victim of the Lagos helicopter crash dies, LASEMA

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

At exactly 9.30 pm, Friday, Director General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed the death of the third victim, the only survivor of the Opebi helicopter crash.

According to him, after several battle to save the life of the victim, who sustained severe injuries, he died at the Intensive Care Unit, ICU, of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, Ikeja.

Vanguard

