JUST IN: All Unity Schools To Reopen Tuesday, August 4

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba has said that all the 104 unity schools across Nigeria will reopen to SS3 students from tomorrow, August 4, 2020.

Nwajiuba announced the resumption of all unity schools at the end of a virtual meeting with the 36 State Commissioners of Education, as well as other stakeholders on Monday.

This was contained in a statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education (FMoE), Ben Goong.

He lauded the Principals of the Colleges for the comprehensive preparation put in place ahead of tomorrow’s resumption.

“From today, the Honourable Minister of State for Education, Permanent Secretary and Directors will embark on an assessment tour of all Unity Colleges to ascertain and confirm the reports they have received from the Principals of Unity Colleges,” the statement read in part.

Recall that the Federal Government ordered the closure of all the 104 Unity Schools in the country, from 26th of March, 2020, as a proactive step aimed at preventing the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus.

Prior to the reopening, the Minister had urged the management of all the Unity Colleges to immediately activate the necessary emergency procedures and processes such as the provision of alcohol-based sanitizers, and handwashing facilities among others, adding that students should strictly adhere to the principles and best practices of good hygiene.

