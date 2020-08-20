JUST IN: Buhari condemns Mali coup

By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned Tuesday’s military coup d’etat in Mali, which toppled the government of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

President Buhari expressed his condemnation of the recent turn of events in Mali through his verified Twitter handle, @MBuhari, on Thursday.

He said Nigeria is in support of the international community’s stance on going for wider consultations so that all issues that had led to the impasse in the country could be speedily resolved.

“The events in Mali are great setbacks for regional diplomacy, with grave consequences for the peace and security of West Africa. It is time for the unconstitutional ‘authority’ in Mali to act responsibly and ensure restoration of constitutional order, peace and stability.

“Nigeria strongly supports the efforts of ECOWAS Chairman, President Mahamadou Issoufou, for wider regional and continental consultations with ECOWAS, the AU and the UN, and the adoption of strong measures to bring speedy resolution to the situation.

“A politically stable Mali is paramount and crucial to the stability of the sub-region. We must all join efforts, ECOWAS, the AU, the UN and other stakeholders, and work together until sanity returns to Mali with the restoration of Civil Administration,” the President said.