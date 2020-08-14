JUST IN: ECTDA Pulls Down Building Of Man Who Demolished Airport Fence

The residence of Architect John Emejulu, the man who demolished about one-kilometre perimeter fence of Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu, has been pulled down by the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, ECTDA.

The ECTDA demolished the Architect’s private residence located at Eziokwe street, off Nike Lake road, Trans Ekulu, Enugu.

The Chairman of the ECTDA, Dr Josef Onoh, was at the site to supervise the demolition of the building.

Dr Onoh told newsmen that his agency obtained a court order to demolish the duplex, which he said the stood on a waterway and needed to give way.

He refuted claims that the action was in reprisal to Emejulu’s demolition of the airport fence which is being constructed as part of rehabilitation by the Federal Government.

Recall that The Street Journal had reported that Emejulu, on Wednesday, executed an order of the court at the disputed airport land to take back the 400 plots he said he bought from Nike Community in 2008.

Similarly, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika who visited the airport on Thursday, has threatened to deal with Emejulu for destroying Federation government asset.

Emejulu is yet to be found after the demolition of the airport perimeter fence, however, the Federal Government has moved to prosecute him in court.

