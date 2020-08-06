JUST IN: Edo House Of Assembly Complex Taken Over By Police

Police operatives currently have taken over the Edo State House of Assembly complex in Benin City.

While patrol vehicles were stationed around the area, dozens of the operatives stormed the Edo Assembly complex.

According to reports circulating, there is an alleged scheme to attack the complex.

The operation is being led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Ayoola Ajala.

The Street Journal yesterday reported that the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly was impeached.

