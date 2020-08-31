JUST IN: Ex-commissioner, Hassan emerges Plateau PDP chair

By Kolade Adeyemi, Jos

Former Commissioner and Vice Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Plateau Northern Zone, Hon. Chris Hassan has emerged state chairman of the party.

Hon. Chris Hassan polled 1,649 votes to defeat other candidates who contested with him in an event that held at Langfield Leisure Park Little Rayfield Jos, Plateau State.

The Nation reports that, over 20 candidates boycotted the election on the eve of the congress citing irregularities in certain processes as their reason.

Other candidates who contested for the position were Hon. Bitrus Kaze who scored 22 votes, Ngo Monica Gwom who got 13 votes and Hon. Aminu Zang who couldn’t secure a vote.

Chairman of the State Congress Election committee, Maj. Gen. Amnon Kalayi Kwaskebe declared Hon. Chris Hassan as duly elected having scored the highest votes.

Results of other positions contested shown that State Public Relations Officer (PRO), has John Akans, who scored 1,520 to beat Emmanuel Macham with 22 votes.

The position of State Asst PRO went to Alh Garba Yaro Mairake got 1,076.

The State Secretary went to Hon Emmanuel Tuang, who scored 1,592 to beat Iliya Zakari with 10 votes.

Also, Abdullahi Husieni emerged the Asst. Sec – Central Zone, while Hon Felix Peinswang emerged Asst Sec – Southern Zone, among others.