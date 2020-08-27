JUST IN: Federal Government Postpones Resumption Of International Flights

The Federal Government has rescheduled the resumption of international flights earlier slated for August 27 to September 5.

The postponement of international flights was announced on Thursday by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Recall that the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, announced that international flights will resume operation on August 29.

The minister stated that flight operation would begin in and out of two airports – Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

Sirika also noted that procedures to be observed by passengers would be announced in due course.

Asides the test passengers will have to undergo before boarding flights into Nigeria, the minister also stated that they will undergo another test eight days after arrival in the country.

He said: “What we have become used to – physical distancing, wearing of a mask, washing of hands and temperature checks – will continue. In the beginning, there will be four flights into Abuja and Lagos daily; we will give further details on that. This is a decision that was taken by the PTF and not that by the Aviation Ministry alone.”

“There will also be a portal that we will open. Prior to your departure, you will pay through that platform for the test to be done here in Nigeria after your arrival. Meaning that, just before you depart, you take a test and when you are negative and not showing any signs of COVID-19, we will board you on the flight.

“When you arrive in Nigeria, you will go through the protocols and exit the airport, and the eighth day after your arrival, which we consider the incubation period, you will take a test. They will pay for the testing before they board and it will be on a platform online and it will give them options of what to do and then the test will be done after eight days,” the Minister added.

Like this: Like Loading...