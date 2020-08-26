JUST IN: Fire Guts Access Bank In Lagos; Commuters Advised To Avoid Area

A fire outbreak, today, occurred at a branch of Access Bank Plc located at Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Men of the Lagos Fire Service struggled to put out the fire which started at 10:30 am on Wednesday.

According to the bank, the incident was caused by a diesel truck discharging fuel at the bank.

Access Bank confirmed the incident in a tweet, saying no one was harmed and safety protocols have been activated.

“There has been a fire incident at our Adetokunbo Ademola branch this morning. Thankfully, no one was harmed.

“Our fire protocol has been activated and all personnel have been moved to safety.

“Cause of the fire was a diesel truck discharging fuel, we advise you to avoid that area,” the tweet reads.

More details on this report later…

Like this: Like Loading...