JUST IN: Lagos schools to reopen September – Sanwo-Olu

Schools in Lagos will resume classes in September, Governor Babajide Sanw-Olu has said.

The governor spoke Saturday during his regular briefing on the state’s COVID-19 status.

According to Mr Sanwo-Olu, tertiary institutions in Lagos State will re-open from September 14 while primary and secondary schools will likely re-open from September 21.

“This decision is not cast in stone and is subject to review of our ongoing modelling and what procedure comes out from the Ministry of Health,” the governor added.

Details later…

