There were massive gunshots and sounds of siren at the ever-busy Utako Market in Abuja on Friday afternoon, The Street Journal has learnt.

Some people who were trapped in a house were heard screaming.

The FCT Police Command, at the time filing this report, is yet to issue any statement on the matter.

Details soon…

The post JUST IN: Massive Gunshots And Sounds Of Siren At Utako Market Abuja appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...