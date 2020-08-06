JUST IN: Naira Marley Nabbed Over Abuja Concert Saga

Music superstar, Azeez Fashola popularly called Naira Marley, was on Thursday, August 6, taken to the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja.

The police had filed charges against him for violating the COVID-19 directive banning interstate travels put in place to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Recall that Naira Marley flew in a chartered plane appointed for a Lagos Judge to the Federal Capital Territory for a concert on Saturday, July 13.

The concert took place at the Jabi Lake Mall.

According to reports, the Inspector-General of Police ordered Naira Marley’s arrest.

The Lagos Police Command spokesman, Bala Elkana, confirmed that the singer appeared in court, after presenting himself at the Command Headquarters on Thursday.

“We are in court as we speak. He will be arraigned for violating the interstate travel order. That is the aspect that concerns Lagos State,” Elkana said.

