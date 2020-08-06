JUST IN: Naira Marley Nabbed Over Abuja Concert Saga

Music superstar, Azeez Fashola popularly called Naira Marley, was on Thursday, August 6, taken to the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja.

The police had filed charges against him for violating the COVID-19 directive banning interstate travels put in place to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Recall that Naira Marley flew in a chartered plane appointed for a Lagos Judge to the Federal Capital Territory for a concert on Saturday, July 13.

The concert took place at the Jabi Lake Mall.

According to reports, the Inspector-General of Police ordered Naira Marley’s arrest.

The Lagos Police Command spokesman, Bala Elkana, confirmed that the singer appeared in court, after presenting himself at the Command Headquarters on Thursday.

“We are in court as we speak. He will be arraigned for violating the interstate travel order. That is the aspect that concerns Lagos State,” Elkana said.

The Streetjournal had earlier reported that Following the violation of the Presidential Task Force’s directives on the ban on public gatherings as part of measures to contain the spread of the dreaded coronavirus in the territory, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has ordered the immediate closure of the popular Jabi Lake Mall indefinitely.

This order issued by the FCT Task Force on Covid-19 is coming a day after popular musician Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley featured and entertained fun-seekers around the area.

Naira Marley came under intense criticism for performing at a concert that recorded massive attendance.

Naira Marley flew from Lagos to Abuja with Ex-BBNaija star, Kimoprah, despite the ban on interstate movement and flights.

The Jabi Lake Mall accommodates several luxury shops and relaxation spots.

Like this: Like Loading...