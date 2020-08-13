JUST IN: NCAA approves reopening of Asaba International airport

By Jeremiah Urowayino

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has approved the re-opening of the Asaba International Airport for commercial operations.

The approval was conveyed to the Delta State Government following the inspection of Asaba International Airport last week by officials of the NCAA to ascertain the level of preparedness for its re-opening pursuant to the Federal Government’s lifting of the ban on local Air Travel.

The NCAA in its letter conveying the approval stated that the Asaba International Airport had satisfactorily fulfilled the requirements of the COVID-19 restart guidelines and protocols and therefore had been granted the authorization to resume normal operations.

In his remarks Secretary to the Delta State Government, Mr. Chiedu Ebie thank the management of the NCAA for their promptness and professionalism and assure air travelers using the Asaba Airport of the continued commitment of the Delta State Government to the provision of modern facilities for the effective and efficient operation of the Airport.

