Daily News

JUST IN: No NLNG science, literature prizes in 2020

By
0
Post Views: Visits 29

 Evelyn Osagie 

The 2020 cycle of the Nigeria Prize for Literature has been postponed.

The prize as well as the Nigeria Prize for Science and The Nigeria Prize for Literary Criticism are postponed to 2021, according to the organisers.

Since 2004, the prize, an yearly award that runs concurrently worth $100,000, is sponsored by NLNG.

The organisers made the announcement at a virtual conference on Friday citing the COVID-19 pandemic for the decision.

The cycle planned for this year – poetry -will come up next year.

 

 

The post JUST IN: No NLNG science, literature prizes in 2020 appeared first on Breaking News.

Obaseki’s performance in office woeful, says Ganduje

Previous article

Many feared dead as Indian plane crashes

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News