JUST IN: No NLNG science, literature prizes in 2020

The 2020 cycle of the Nigeria Prize for Literature has been postponed.

The prize as well as the Nigeria Prize for Science and The Nigeria Prize for Literary Criticism are postponed to 2021, according to the organisers.

Since 2004, the prize, an yearly award that runs concurrently worth $100,000, is sponsored by NLNG.

The organisers made the announcement at a virtual conference on Friday citing the COVID-19 pandemic for the decision.

The cycle planned for this year – poetry -will come up next year.