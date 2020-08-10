JUST IN: Ondo Deputy Governor, Ajayi, Officially Resigns From PDP

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi has resigned his membership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The news of Ajayi’s resignation was contained in a statement by his Media Adviser, Allen Sowore in Akure.

Sowore said that Ajayi’s decision to resign was as a result of the call on him by a majority of the good people of Ondo State to give hope to the hopeless, provide credible and purposeful leadership in the State.

Ajayi, thus, reassured his teeming supporters to remain focused and committed as he will be announcing his next line of action shortly.

Ajayi appreciated the National Leadership and members of the party for their warm reception and acceptance in the short period he rejoined the party.

The chairman of the PDP in Apoi Ward ii of Ese-Odo Local Government Area, Festus Oboro acknowledged the receipt of the resignation letter on 9th of August, 2020.

Recall that The Street Journal reported that Ajayi defected to the PDP again on June 21 2020, at his home town in Kiribo, and later contested in the governorship primary of the party.

However, Ajayi lost to Eyitayo Jegede.

We also reported that Ajayi was set to join the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) after several meetings with the former Governor, Olusegun Mimiko.

According to reports, his defection to the ZLP will be made official tomorrow, August 11, 2020.

The party has adopted him after it replaced his name with that of its candidate, Rotimi Benjamin who was elected during the party’s primary early this month.

