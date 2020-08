By Olaitan Ganiu

Popular Fuji musician, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, has lost one of his lead vocalists, Shina Alao.

Alao died on Thursday after a brief illness.

Known for his infusion of slangs in Pasuma’s songs, he became fans’ favourite when he featured on his Pasuma’s third album Orobokibo in 1995.

