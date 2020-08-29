JUST IN: Pregnant woman, two kids, others die in Ondo tanker crash

Osagie Otabor, Akure

Four persons have been confirmed dead in an accident that involved one tanker, one truck, and six motorcycles at Ikare, Akoko North-East local government.

The accident was said to have occurred opposite Okorun Police station, Ikare.

Among the dead were a pregnant woman and her two children.

Several persons were seriously injured in the accident.

Several of the dead were said to be motorcycle riders.

It was gathered a tanker conveying diesel had a break failure and crashed into a truck, which eventually crushed the commercial motorcyclists.

Eyewitnesses said the number of deaths has risen to eight but a spokesman for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ondo, Omotola Ogungbawo, confirmed four deaths.

Officials of the FRSC, police personnel, DSS, AND NSCDC were on ground to carry out the rescue operations.

Bodies of the dead and injured victim were taken to General Hospital mortuary and clinic respectively.