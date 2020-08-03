JUST IN: President Buhari Makes New Appointment

On Monday, August 3, 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointment of Barrister Amos Isaac Azi as Chairman/Chief Executive Officer for the Investments and Securities Tribunal (IST).

Prior to this appointment, Azi, before was a staff of the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A statement from the IST said, “his appointment is for an initial period of Five (5) years in accordance with the provisions of Sections 275(2) and 277(1) of the Investments & Securities Act (ISA), 2007. The appointment is with effect from 17th July 2020.”

In another development, President Buhari approved the reappointment of Barr. Nosa Osemwengie as a full-time member of the Investments and Securities Tribunal, for a second and final term of four (4) years, with effect from August 1, 2020.

His appointment is said to be in accordance with the provisions of Section 277 (2) of the Investments & Securities Act (ISA), 2007.

