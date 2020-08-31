JUST IN: Supreme Court Upholds Governor Yahaya Bello’s Election, Dismisses PDP’s Appeal

The Supreme Court, on Monday, upheld the re-election of Yahaya Bello of Governor of Kogi State.

The Supreme Court dismissed an appeal the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its candidate, Musa Wada, which was filed to challenge the outcome of the gubernatorial election that held in the state on November 16, 2019.

In a unanimous judgment, the court’s seven-man panel led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko, dismissed the appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the election, Musa Wada.

The lead judgment was authored by Justice John Okoro and read by Justice Uwani Abba Aji where the court held among others, that the appeal was without merit.

The Supreme Court upheld the concurrent decisions of the trial tribunal and the Court of Appeal that the petitioners failed to prove their claim that Bello was not lawfully returned by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the election held November 16, 2019.

It upheld the earlier judgement of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, which had on July 4, dismissed the case of the PDP and its candidate, and validated the majority decision of the Kogi State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal that affirmed governor Bello’s election victory.

More Details soon…

