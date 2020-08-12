Juventus’ De Ligt ruled out for three months

Our Reporter

Juventus have announced centre-back Matthijs de Ligt has undergone shoulder surgery and will be sidelined for three months.

With the new Serie A season set to begin on September 19, the Dutch international could be sidelined for the first two months of the domestic campaign.

“This morning, Matthijs de Ligt underwent stabilisation surgery on his right shoulder, at the UPMC Salvator Mundi clinic in Rome,” a statement from Juventus read on Wednesday.

“The operation, performed by Dr. Volker Mushal, assisted by doctors, Bryson Lesniak and Fabrizio Margheritini and in the presence of Juventus’ Head of Medical Department, Luca Stefanini, was a complete success.

“The estimated recovery time is approximately three months.”

The 21-year-old defender made 39 total appearances in his first season with Juventus, all but three of which were starts.

