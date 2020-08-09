Juventus name Pirlo to replace Sarri

Agency Reporter

The 41-year-old has taken charge at his former side despite never having managed at any level previously.

Goal can confirm that Juventus have named Andrea Pirlo as their new head coach, just hours after sacking Maurizio Sarri.

Pirlo was only named the club’s Under-23 head coach last month, but has secured a major promotion before even taking charge of one match with the Serie C outfit.

It will be a major challenge for the 41-year-old, who has never managed before, either at youth or senior level.

Pirlo returns to Juve having starred for the club between 2011 and 2015. The midfielder helped lead the Bianconeri to four straight Serie A titles, as well as the final of the 2014–15 Champions League.

