Juventus sack Sarri after Champions league exit

Juventus have sacked their head coach, Maurizio Sarri, after the club’s exit at the UEFA Champions League round 16 tie against Lyon.

The Serie A champions suffered 1-0 away defeat against the French side before the COVID-19 lockdown.

In the returning match played on Friday, the Sarri-led Juve attempted to overturn Lyon’s lead but faced stiff resistance as the aggregate stood at 2-2 at the end of the encounter.

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s double in a home 2-1 win on Friday, Juve fell 2-2 on aggregate to the French club, ending their quest for a title they last won in 1996.

After the match, Sarri said Juventus are jinxed and on Saturday, he was shown the door out after just one season in charge.

“Maurizio Sarri has been relieved of his post as coach of the first team,” the nine-time reigning Serie A champions said in a statement.

