King Wasiu Ayinde, K1 De Ultimate as he is fondly called has an EP in the works titled #FUJITHESOUND. The six-track EP was executively produced by Grammy Nominated music producer, Bankuli. It is set to be released on August 21st and the first track off the EP titled “Awade” is now available on all music […]

