Ka3na and Lilo have been evicted from Big Brother Naija house.

Ka3na and Lilo’s eviction was announced by Ebuka during the first BBNaija Lockdown Live show, held on Sunday.

Four housemates Lilo, Eric, Praise and Ka3na were put up for possible eviction by the public.

Meanwhile, the Head of House and Deputy Head of House were automatically saved from eviction.

Like this: Like Loading...