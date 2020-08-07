Kaduna flags-off employment of 29,000 workers

By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

Kaduna state government has flagged-off engagement of twenty- nine thousand young men, women and middle working class into special public works programme on behalf of the fedreral government of Nigeria.

Performing the ceremony under strict adherence of COVID-19 guidelines at Fatika in Giwa local government area of the state, the chairman of the state selection committee and the commissioner of human services and social development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba said the target beneficiaries were among the seven hundred and seventy four thousand people set to be enroled in the thirty six states of the federation including Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

She explained that, since the inception of the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari, a number of sustainable social safety nets were introduced and being implemented to uplift the living condition of the people including the current public works programme.

She identified such sustainable social safety nets programmes to include, school ground feeding programme, N-Power, Anchor Borrowers and conditional cash transfers to mention among others.

Hajiya Hafsat Baba observed that the current public works programme is carefully designed to directly address unemployment gaps among the teaming Nigerian including people of Kaduna state.

According to her, the people under the programme will be engaged to directly adress issues of abundant government projects in their respective local government areas.

Thirteen percent of the total number allocated to Kaduna state is shared among the elected and appointed political office holders from the state, while the eighty seven percent will be given to the people through a random selection committee.

The state cairman of the selection commitee thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, the minister of state labour and employment, Barrister Festus Keyamo and Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasiru Ahmed El-rufa’i for their ommitment towards making the programme a reality.

The selection committee according to her, has spread the employment allocations to groups like religious institutions, youth associations, civil society organizations, national union of road transport workers NURTW, Women societies across Kaduna state.

She however urged the beneficiaries of the programme to make good use of the opportunity before them to better their living condition in the three months terminal empowerment.

Also speaking, the District Head of Fatika, Kaigaman Zazzau, Alhaji Lawal Nuhu Umar said the inclusion of farmers association into the programme will give people at the grassroot a sense of belonging in reaping devidents of Democracy provided by both federal and Kaduna state government.

He assured the readiness of the beneficiaries of the programme in his District to make good use of their enrolment to improve food security in the local government, state and country at large.

Highlights of the occasion were spot registration of the men, women beneficiaries and house to house campaign to ensure only deserving people are employed.

