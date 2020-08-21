Kaduna lifts ban on daily prayers, services

Kaduna State Government has lifted prohibition of daily prayers and services in places of worship but on condition that worshipers must comply with health protocols.

A statement by Special Adviser on Media and Communication to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, noted the decision was taken on recommendation of the State Covid-19 Task Force.

He said that the health protocol is captured in the FORWARD campaign, which ‘’includes wearing Facemasks, Observing physical distancing, practising Respiratory hygiene, Washing hands regularly, Avoiding large gatherings, Remaining indoors as much as possible and eating immune-boosting Diets.’’

The statement recalled government ‘’imposed restrictions on all forms of congregational worship on 26th March 2020, as part of the state government’s Covid-19 containment strategy.

“These restrictions have been gradually relaxed, starting with Sunday services in churches and Jumaat prayers.’

‘’As people pursue their livelihoods, they should practise the personal responsibility obligations outlined in the FORWARD campaign to protect themselves and their families,’’ he said.

The Special Adviser warned: ‘’places of worship that persistently fail to comply with the guidelines may be closed, to protect the worshippers and the public.’’

He added Bureau of Interfaith Matters will continue to engage leaders of faith on compliance with the guidelines for safe resumption of daily prayers and services.