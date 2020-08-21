Kaduna lifts prohibition on daily prayers, services

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Kaduna State Government has lifted the prohibition on daily prayers and services in places of worship but on condition that worshipers must comply with health protocols.

A statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, which was signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, noted that the decision was taken on the recommendation of the State Covid-19 Task Force.

Adekeye said that the health protocols are captured in the FORWARD campaign, which ‘’includes wearing Facemasks, Observing physical distancing, practising Respiratory hygiene, Washing hands regularly, Avoiding large gatherings, Remaining indoors as much as possible and eating immune-boosting Diets.’’

The statement recalled that government had ‘’imposed restrictions on all forms of congregational worship on 26th March 2020, as part of the state government’s Covid-19 containment strategy. These restrictions have been gradually relaxed, starting with Sunday services in churches and Jumaat prayers.’

Adekeye pointed out that ‘’as more offices, businesses, markets and places of worship open, the government appeals to citizens to maintain utmost vigilance because Covid-19 has not closed.

‘’As people pursue their livelihoods, they should practise the personal responsibility obligations outlined in the FORWARD campaign to protect themselves and their families,’’ he said.

The Special Adviser warned that ‘’places of worship that persistently fail to comply with the guidelines may be closed, to protect the worshippers and the public.’’

The statement f said that Bureau of Interfaith Matters will continue to engage leaders of faith on compliance with the guidelines for safe resumption of daily prayers and services.

